College Basketball 5-star college basketball recruit Boogie Fland commits to Kentucky Published Oct. 20, 2023 3:32 p.m. ET

Five-star college basketball recruit Boogie Fland committed to Kentucky Friday. He chose the Wildcats over Indiana and Alabama.

"I chose Kentucky because of the history of success with the guards that have come through there," Fland told On3. "Coach Cal is going to challenge me to be the best version of myself. He didn’t promise me anything, playing time, shots, etc. He only promised me a chance to compete and fight! The first fight is with myself every day and I’m betting on me! BBN BABY, LET’S DO IT!"

In his junior season at Archbishop Stepinac High School (2022-23), Fland — who stands at 6-foot-3 and 175 pounds — averaged 18.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. Fland is now part of Kentucky's 2024 recruiting class.

As for this season, Kentucky has a loaded freshman class with top-eight prospects D.J. Wagner, Justin Edwards, Aaron Bradshaw and Robert Dillingham beginning their collegiate careers. The Wildcats open the 2023-24 season ranked No. 16. John Calipari is entering his 15th season as Kentucky's head coach.

Kentucky went 22-12 (12-6 in SEC play) last season, good for third in the SEC in the regular season before losing to Kansas State in the NCAA Tournament in the Round of 32.

