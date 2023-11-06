College Basketball 2023-24 Wooden Award odds: Can Zach Edey repeat as National Player of the Year? Updated Nov. 6, 2023 2:07 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Virginia's Ralph Sampson. North Carolina State's David Thompson. UCLA's Bill Walton and Lew Alcindor (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar). Ohio State's Jerry Lucas.

Purdue's Zach Edey?

Edey, the star center for the Boilermakers, is the reigning National Player of the Year in men's college basketball.

RELATED: 2024 NCAA basketball title odds

ADVERTISEMENT

The 7-foot-4, 300-pound Edey is looking to join those five legends by winning the award more than once.

Sampson won it three times (1981-83), while Alcindor/Abdul-Jabbar won it twice in three years (1967, '69).

Here are the preseason odds for the award named after the late legendary UCLA coach, as the season opens Monday.

2023-24 JOHN WOODEN AWARD ODDS: *

Zach Edey, Purdue: +155 (bet $10 to win $25.50 total)

Hunter Dickinson, Kansas: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Kyle Filipowski, Duke: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Donovan Clingan, UConn: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Armando Bacot, North Carolina: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Tyler Kolek, Marquette: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Max Abmas, Texas: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Oumar Ballo, Arizona: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Tyrese Proctor, Duke: +4200 (bet $10 to win $430 total)

Tyson Walker, Michigan State: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Justin Edwards, Kentucky: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

RJ Davis, North Carolina: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Justin Moore, Villanova: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

* odds as of 11/5/2023

Edey was the lone unanimous pick for the preseason All-American Team. Last season, Edey was the first player in NCAA history to rank in the top 25 in points, rebounds, blocks and field goal percentage.

FOX Sports college basketball broadcaster and reporter John Fanta said Edey "is in a class of his own in college basketball" and could lead Purdue to the Final Four for the first time since 1980.

"There is only one question for the senior from Canada: Can he lead Matt Painter and Purdue to the elusive Final Four?" Fanta said. "The March Madness run is the only thing missing on his career charts."

Edey could've been an early entrant into the NBA Draft, but elected to return to Purdue to chase the school's first NCAA title (Purdue's best showing is second in 1969).

"Purdue has been great to me," Edey said. "The campus loves me, the coaches love me, I love my teammates, and then we have a chance to really compete for every championship there is in the country. So I think when you have an opportunity like that, it's hard to pass up."

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest in college basketball – March Madness will be here before we know it!

share