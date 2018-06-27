IAN JOY: England to win the big match-up against Belgium. This match preview is powered by Slack.

Romelu Lukaku and Harry Kane have been excellent. Both of those players share nine World Cup goals so far, after only two matches.

Neither side has really been tested in their group so far, but, now that we've seen both teams qualified into the knockout stages, what can we expect from this match-up and the battle to finish top of the group?

Many changes are expected. Gareth Southgate's already mentioned that there will be changes in his squad. There are players who are waiting to get their chance.

If you perform well in this game, you never know. You might just break into the starting 11.

Already, Roberto Martínez has said he's going to make a host of changes. There are a lot of talented players on that Belgium squad who are now getting their chance to shine.

It's an incredibly difficult game to predict. It's a really close match-up.

I think both teams go for it-- continue the momentum going forward into the knockout stages. Jamie Vardy's going to start this one, and England are going to win by two goals to nil.