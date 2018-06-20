Luis Suarez taps it in for Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia
What a goal!
ANNOUNCER 1: He's telling the players to cut out the grabbing. Sanchez. And the keeper missed it! And you can't do that with Luis Suarez in the vicinity! In his 100th appearance for Uruguay, now "Pistolero" takes his chance. Bad error in judgment by Al-Owais in goal for Saudi Arabia.
ANNOUNCER 2: Yeah, but this is all created after Uruguay gets down the flank, draws this set piece. And then Owais just comes out fishing, chasing a mirage. And that just drops in nicely at the feet of Suarez. And look out if that man starts to find his form in this World Cup. Easy touch in for him. No one sitting in front. Thank you very much.
