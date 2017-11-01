Ukraine police detain 52 for Champions League fan violence

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) Ukrainian police say they have detained 52 people for fan violence ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League game between Shakhtar Donetsk and Dutch club Feyenoord.

Police say they arrived at a bar in the city of Kharkiv where ”a conflict had occurred between Dutch and Ukrainian fans” and took 52 people to a police station for questioning.

Police say windows were broken and the interior of the bar was damaged.

Article continues below ...

Ukraine is hosting this season’s Champions League final but has a record of soccer-related violence. Hundreds of Ukrainian and Turkish fans clashed in Kiev around a game last year.