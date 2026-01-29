USA's Crystal Dunn Retires: Career Included Women's World Cup, Olympic Gold

One of the veteran leaders and most versatile players to have ever played for the U.S. women’s national team will be moving on.

Crystal Dunn announced her retirement on Thursday, capping off a 12-year senior international career that included helping the USWNT win the 2019 World Cup and the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She ends her national team playing days with 160 caps and 25 goals.

Dunn, 33, will always be remembered as one of the legends of the game not only because of what she accomplished on the field, but for also being a role model off of it. She was one of the first Black stars of the national team. Her vivacious personality was contagious in every locker room she stepped in, especially when she’d start a dance party out of nowhere or show off her DJ skills. She's mentored plenty of young players, and always put her team first.

Dunn is one of the most versatile players the national team has ever had. She could play any position on the field and often did. She was an attacking player in college at North Carolina, where she was a four-time All-American, won the MAC Hermann Award, and helped the Tar Heels win a national championship. She played attacking midfielder, winger and forward for her club teams, but was often saddled at left back for the national team. Playing on the back line wasn’t always Dunn’s favorite, as she had a nose for scoring goals. But she did what the team needed and was considered to be one of the best outside backs in the world, especially when it came to winning one-on-one battles.

"I leave the game with a sense of peace and deep fulfillment for all that I’ve accomplished," Dunn said in a statement. "I’m grateful for the incredible people I’ve had the privilege to work with, from teammates and coaches to family and friends, and all the amazing moments we’ve shared. I’m very much looking forward to my next chapter ahead."

Dunn gave birth to her son Marcel in May 2022 and impressively returned to the field just a few months later. That NWSL season, she scored the winning goal for the Portland Thorns in second-half stoppage time of the NWSL playoff semifinal to send her team to the championship game. The next year, Dunn was one of three moms to play for the USWNT at the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Dunn played for six different clubs over the course of her professional career, including the Washington Spirit, Chelsea, the North Carolina Courage (where she won back-to-back NWSL titles in 2018 and 2019), the Portland Thorns (where she won another title in 2022) and Gotham FC. She most recently played for Paris Saint-Germain.

While USWNT manager Emma Hayes is doing a remarkable job developing the talent pool and young leaders, Dunn's veteran presence will certainly be missed in the locker room as it prepares to qualify for the 2027 World Cup.