UEFA fines Barcelona for attacks on Tottenham fans

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has fined Barcelona 20,000 euros ($23,000) because stadium security staff used excessive force against Tottenham fans at a Champions League game.

UEFA says its disciplinary panel found Barcelona guilty of “insufficient organization” at Camp Nou on Dec. 11.

Tottenham fans filmed the incident, where stadium workers used batons to hit some supporters, and footage circulated on social media.

In other disciplinary decisions, UEFA fined Ajax 52,500 euros ($58,700) for crowd disturbances at a home Champions League game. UEFA says the charges against Ajax included fans throwing objects during a quarterfinal match against Juventus.