The Colorado Rapids play Toronto FC, look for 4th straight win

Colorado Rapids (10-14-6, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto FC (11-10-9, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado seeks to extend a three-game win streak with a victory over Toronto FC.

Toronto FC is 7-4-4 in home games. Toronto FC is 4-1-3 when it records two goals.

The Rapids are 2-8-4 in road games. Kei Kamara ranks ninth in league action with 11 goals. Colorado has 49 goals.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alejandro Pozuelo has 10 goals and six assists for Toronto FC. Jozy Altidore has four goals over the past 10 games for Toronto FC.

Jack Price leads Colorado with eight assists. Diego Rubio has five goals over the last 10 games for the Rapids.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toronto FC: 4-2-4, averaging 1.8 goals, 0.9 assists, 4.2 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Colorado: 5-4-1, averaging 1.8 goals, 1.2 assists, 6.2 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto FC: Justin Morrow (injured), Eriq Zavaleta.

Colorado: Tim Howard (injured), Diego Rubio, Kei Kamara, Kortne Ford (injured), Deklan Wynne (injured).