Sounders ready to unveil Ruidiaz vs. Whitecaps

Reinforcements have arrived for the Seattle Sounders, who are hoping another second-half run can vault them into MLS playoff contention.

Seattle is expected to unveil its new designated player, forward Raul Ruidiaz, when it hosts Cascadia Cup rival Vancouver on Saturday afternoon at CenturyLink Field.

The two-time defending Western Conference champion Sounders (4-9-5, 17 points) hope the addition of Ruidiaz, who scored 40 goals in the past two years with Morelia in Liga MX, can help boost their offense. They have a league-low 16 goals in 18 matches.

“Offensively, I think I can help out by seeking out the spaces and be able to find them,” Ruidiaz said when his signing was announced.

The situation is similar to 2016 when the Sounders were struggling at midseason until the addition of midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro. They went on a run and captured the MLS Cup title.

“I’m aware that when Nicol’s Lodeiro came over here, the situation of the club was difficult,” Ruidiaz said. “This is a similar time. I have the intention to come and provide all my support to be able to take the team to where it should be and be able to achieve titles.

“Any time that I join a team, my objective is to help the team gain an additional star on their badge, so that’s what I’m coming to help out with here.”

Ruidiaz was on the bench for last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Atlanta but didn’t get into the match after defender Jordan McCrary was sent off in the second half with a second yellow card.

“The only reason (Ruidiaz) didn’t come on was because after the second (yellow), we needed Will Bruin to be a big, strong target guy (up front),” Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said. “We had to dump balls from goal kicks and set pieces. He needed to win some of those balls. It was our decision to leave Will on in a more defensive game. Certainly, we will see Ruidaz at home (this) weekend.”

The Sounders, who are undefeated in three matches this month, also will have midfielder Gustav Svensson (Sweden) and defender Roman Torres (Panama) back after the World Cup.

The Whitecaps (7-8-5, 26 points), have allowed 40 goals this season, the most in the conference.

They suffered a 3-1 loss last weekend in the opening game at D.C. United’s new stadium, Audi Field, then a 1-0 loss Wednesday at Montreal in the first leg of the Canadian Championship semifinals.

“It was a tricky (game) as we have a big game on the weekend,” Whitecaps coach Carl Robinson said of filling out a roster for the Canadian Championship.

The Whitecaps are led offensively by veteran forward Kei Kamara, who has eight goals and three assists. Midfielder Alphonso Davies, 17, scored his third goal of the season against D.C. United and has a team-high eight assists.

The Sounders are 8-7-5 all time against the Whitecaps in MLS, including 4-4-1 at home.