FIFA Men's World Cup
USA's Weston McKennie to Star in Tubi's 'Destination World Cup' Docuseries
FIFA Men's World Cup

USA's Weston McKennie to Star in Tubi's 'Destination World Cup' Docuseries

Published Mar. 18, 2026 9:00 a.m. ET
Doug McIntyre
Doug McIntyre
Soccer Journalist

U.S. national team stalwart Weston McKennie is one of three global soccer stars who will feature in "Destination World Cup," a forthcoming original docuseries from streaming service Tubi.

McKennie, who also stars for 36-time Italian champion Juventus, joins Marc Cucurella of defending European champions Spain and Premier League forward Harry Wilson of Wales.

Weston McKennie will be one of the big World Cup stars for the USA. (Getty)

The six-episode show will follow the trio "as they navigate their individual journeys to the world’s greatest sporting event," which will be co-hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico and feature 48 teams for the first time — a 50 percent jump from 2022. 

"Their stories will capture the contrasting pressures of hosting on home soil, carrying championship expectations and battling to qualify on the global stage," Tubi, Fox Corporation’s ad-supported streamer, said in a press release ahead of Wednesday’s official announcement. The debut episode of "Destination World Cup" will premiere exclusively on Tubi on April 30.

"We’re bringing fans together, regardless of which team they’re rooting for, to experience the intensity, ambition and humanity behind the players preparing for the world’s biggest stage," said Adam Lewinson, Tubi’s Chief Content Officer. "As the World Cup returns to North America for the first time in over 30 years, we’re excited to give viewers a front-row seat to this defining moment in global sport."

Spain's Marc Cucurella and Wales' Harry Wilson will start in Tubi's new docuseries. (Getty)

McKennie on Tuesday was named to the 27-man U.S. squad for tune-up games later this month against European powers Belgium and Portugal. It's the home team's last get-together before coach Mauricio Pochettino names his final roster for the 2026 World Cup, in May. 

McKennie has a career-high eight goals and seven assists in 40 games for Juve this season. The 27-year-old Texan started all four games for the Americans at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and has scored 11 times for his country in 62 appearances at the senior international level. 

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