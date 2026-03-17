USA World Cup Spotlight: Top Questions After March Roster Release

Two big pre-World Cup tests await the U.S. men's national team later this month. And those games against Belgium (March 28) and Portugal (March 31) in Atlanta will go a long way toward clearing the picture of which players will be World Cup bound this summer.

Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Chris Richards were among U.S. men’s national team mainstays who were called up for those games. Other players like Tyler Adams, Sergiño Dest, and Tyler Adams were left off due to injuries. And then there are others, such as Diego Luna and Noahkai Banks, who now face a cloudy future for the summer.

We are answering the biggest questions following Tuesday's roster release:

1. How Close Is This Group To the Actual World Cup Roster?

(Photo by John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images)

Back in January, USA coach Mauricio Pochettino said that for him, the World Cup starts in March. That was due in part because this upcoming camp is the last opportunity for the team to play together before Pochettino announces the official World Cup roster in May.

On Tuesday, Pochettino called up 27 players for camp and explained that while this is an important moment in time with the World Cup less than 100 days away, this is not the final roster.

"Everyone is saying this is the last opportunity," Pochettino said. "But it’s not closed, it’s open. It’s still open. It’s not the final roster."

The U.S. has not played together since November, which Pochettino acknowledged is a long period of time apart. Since then, some players who were expected to be part of this March roster are unavailable due to injuries. Had they been healthy, perhaps the roster would have looked different.

"The combinations and the dynamic of the group can change depending on the selection," Pochettino said. "That is so important for me. Of course, we are going to train like it’s the World Cup. But I think it’s important to see the combination of different [players], see how we work, how we create the same dynamic as the last few camps. That’s the most important thing – with different players, see how we connect with each other." - Laken Litman

2. Whose Hopes Of Making the World Cup Roster Took a Hit?

(Photo by John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images)

It’s hard not to say the handful of injured players who weren’t available for selection. Tyler Adams (quadriceps), Sergiño Dest (hamstring), Diego Luna (knee) and Haji Wright (groin) are the biggest names not included in Tuesday’s roster drop.

Pochettino addressed their situations. Adams, who captained the squad at the 2022 World Cup, is expected to miss 2–3 weeks. Dest, he said, is focused on his recovery and is "very motivated to recover as soon as possible."

His answer to Luna was interesting. Luna came off the bench for Real Salt Lake over the weekend after missing the first two matches of the MLS season. When asked if he considered bringing him in even if he wasn’t 100%, Pochettino went into talking about the importance of being focused during a World Cup.

"It’s important to train, always giving your best, always at the top. It’s not say, ‘When I’m in my club, I am 50% because after with the national team I am 100%,’" Pochettino said. "I want the player to play his best in the team. Of course, you can say, ‘Gio Reyna and Alex Freeman are not playing too much now.’ It’s different. If you give your best and after you don’t get game time. What I don’t want is not to give your best, and you don’t get time because you become injured. I’m not talking about Diego, I’m talking in general.

"But yes, happy that Diego is playing again. We have plenty of players that deserve to be on the roster and that is going to be painful for me to make a decision. But it’s going to be [difficult] to get to 26 because the competition is big, and the pool is massive." - Litman

(Photo by Andrew Katsampes/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

As for Wright, who was injured in Coventry City’s match on Saturday, Pochettino explained that the striker position is "very competitive" and "not easy to select."

Patrick Agyemang, Ricardo Pepi and Folarin Balogun were called in for March. While not being part of this squad is a gut punch, Pochettino provided some hope.

"What I can tell the players today that didn't reach the roster, it's not that they aren't going to have the possibility to be in the final roster," Pochettino said. "And the players that are in the roster, they cannot think they are going to be in the final roster."

Pochettino noted that mentally, it might be tricky for guys who were called up because there will be photos taken and marketing opportunities in Atlanta that will be used for the World Cup. But over the course of two years as manager, Pochettino has seen about 70 different players and when it comes to the final roster, he and his coaching staff will put their heads together to come up with the squad.

"The right 26, not the best," Pochettino said.

3. Is the World Cup Door Close on Noahkai Banks?

(Photo by John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images)

When Pochettino says this isn’t the final roster, he might as well be talking about Banks. The 19-year-old Hawaii-born, Germany-raised youngster has played 21 Bundesliga games for Augburg this season. He would’ve made his USA debut in September, Pochettino said on Tuesday, but a minor injury kept him on the bench for exhibition matches versus Japan and South Korea.

Germany’s national team has come calling since, and Banks said this month that he’s still unsure whether to commit his international future to the Stars and Stripes or Die Mannschaft.

Here’s the thing: the U.S. is paper thin in central defense after Chris Richards. Tim Ream will turn 39 a few months after the World Cup. Mark McKenzie, Miles Robinson and Auston Trusty – the other center backs brought in this month – have all so far failed to establish themselves as locks in Poch’s best 11.

In other words, Banks could play major minutes for the U.S. at this World Cup, especially if the Argentine goes with a three-man backline. The former U.S. youth national teamer occupies a similar role with his club. No wonder Pochettino, who has demanded total buy-in from every World Cup candidate, sounded like he could be willing to wait until the final roster is due at the end of May.

"He's not yet made a decision," said Pochettino, who has spoken to Banks via Zoom and FaceTime and who sent top assistant Jesus Perez to visit the player at Augsburg. "He's thinking a lot; he is in a situation that is not easy for him [but] we are very focused on him…[I] h​​ope for the USA that the decision will be for our side." - Doug McIntyre

4. Will Pochettino Prioritize Previous Experience Over Form and Fitness?

(Photo by Howard Smith/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

Since he was hired to lead the USA in September 2024, the former Tottenham, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea boss has done his damnedest to root out any sense of entitlement among his more experienced players. He left a healthy McKennie out of several camps. He bristled publicly when Christian Pulisic asked out of last summer’s Gold Cup squad. Yunus Musah, another 2022 World Cup starter, also skipped the Gold Cup because of personal reasons; the 23-year–old has not been recalled since. (Musah was omitted for the upcoming friendlies against Belgium and Portugal despite scoring his first two goals for Italy’s Atalanta earlier this month.)

But Pochettino is also a pragmatist. He thinks Gio Reyna can help the USA and included him this month even though Reyna has logged just 26 minutes for Borussia Mönchengladbach since the beginning of January. Asked if he’ll prioritize current form or how a player has fared with the U.S. under his watch when it comes to making his final World Cup selections, the coach suggested that every decision is made on a case-by-case basis.

"It's an art, because every single player is different and can add different things to the team," he said. "It's not fair to judge all the players in exactly the same way, because all are completely different: different characters, different profiles, different quality, different talent." - McIntyre