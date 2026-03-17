World Cup Fan Base Power Rankings: How do USA, Brazil, England, Argentina Stack Up?

The world's best sporting event is coming this summer, and it's going to be bigger and better than ever.

We'll have 48 teams, supported by 48 passionate fan bases, filling stadiums across three countries – the U.S., Canada, and Mexico — at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Plenty of action on the pitch, but we're also in store for the sights and sounds of soccer fans from across the globe.

But which fan base will be the loudest? The most fun and the most followed? I present to you my World Cup Fan Base Power Rankings, sponsored by Lay's.

Alexi's Top 10 Fan Bases at 2026 FIFA World Cup™

Let's go into more detail:

No. 10: Netherlands

You can always hear the Dutch fans coming from a mile away and see them coming even further. Their iconic orange kits harken to the country's history, and they're always in full throat in the stands chanting and singing. Talk about knowing how to make an entry.

Alexi's Take: I know the Netherlands have a legendary fan base with all of that orange, it's wonderful. But it's also, it's kind of a one-trick pony when I'm thinking about the Dutch. So again, there's no shame in coming in as 10th, but I'm sure the Dutch out there are saying this is ridiculous and they should deserve to be much higher.

No. 9: England

Is it finally coming home? The fans of the Three Lions have waited a long time for any type of major trophy at a men's tournament. But their fans always pack the stadiums and pubs when their team plays.

Alexi's Take: Now listen, your reputation precedes you. Both the good and, unfortunately, the bad. So you're still at No. 9, and I'm not saying you're not going to have a fun time when it's England at the World Cup, but you're still here because there are other people that do it better. I'm just, sorry. Truth hurts.

No. 9: Senegal

Senegal, as two-time winners of the African Cup of Nations trophy, have become one of the best teams on the continent. And the Teranga Lions bring energy thanks to their devoted fans, as they showed here in the streets of Dakar after their latest title.

Alexi's Take: We've seen Senegal just recently and even recently around the world. So it's not just at the event, it's not just in the country, it's around the world. The Senegalese love to celebrate this team and this very, very good team we saw recently become champions of Africa, people stopping traffic and running around. So I think if this team were to do well this year in the World Cup, that fan base that they have is something to be seen. They like to party. Yes, they do.

No. 7: Brazil

Even with a World Cup title drought that's now stretched 24 years, the Brazilians also pack the stands with the samba sounds and trademark yellow attire. Getting to experience a Brazil match in person is a must-do on any fan's bucket list.

Alexi's Take: Speaking of party, Brazil comes in at No. 7, and I'm sure my colleague David Mosse is not happy. Again, it's all about the samba, it's all about the dance. And I get it. Who doesn't love to dance? And that is a big part of what makes the Brazilian fan base wonderful. But there's got to be something more. I'm sure they're screaming at the screen right now or screaming at their phone right now saying, "We do this, we do this, we do this." You know what? I'm sorry, you're still only coming in at seventh.

No. 6 Morocco

What a time for Moroccan soccer. The Atlas Lions became the first African and Arab country to reach the World Cup semis back in 2022. And the country will be one of the three main co-hosts (alongside Spain and Portugal) at the 2030 World Cup.

Alexi's Take: Everything is going right from Morocco. A wonderful, wonderful fan base from top to bottom. Whether it's the men's team, the women's team, whether it's youth, they bring it, they celebrate. They just like to see Morocco win. It doesn't matter again who's actually on the field.

No. 5: Colombia

Colombia may not have the title pedigree as some of their other South American rivals but the fans flock whenever Los Cafeteros are on the pitch. Keep an eye on them this summer the World Cup when they play Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal in a group stage game in Miami. Scenes.

Alexi's Take: I told you before that I'm really, really excited and bullish about this Colombia team this summer at the World Cup, especially here in the United States. I think they're going to be comfortable, and I think that they are going to rock on the field and off the field. You ever had a good party with Colombians? Oh, they don't mess around.

No. 4: Japan

The devoted supporters of the Samurai Blue are engaged from the beginning to the end of any big match, and more so afterward. The fans are known to help clean up World Cup stadiums – win, lose or draw.

Alexi's Take: We know they are organized but not in a sterile way. There is absolute humanity and there's personality and there is emotion when it comes to the Japanese fan base. But they also clean up for themselves. That, in and of itself, is a good thing. And I think people sometimes say, 'Oh, it doesn't really matter.' No, that does matter. That deserves respect and that's why they're coming in at No. 4.

No. 3: USA

The co-hosts this summer and the spotlight will be on both the team and its supporters. Much like the 1994 World Cup helped transform the trajectory of soccer in the U.S., fans will hope the 2026 edition can further propel the team's success.

Alexi's Take: This might be a controversial one too, but good ol' US of A comes in at No. 3. We've talked about the diversity that we have here in the United States. The multiculturalism that we have, the multiple languages that we have, and all of those different nationalities and heritages and backgrounds coming together. I think that's something incredibly unique.

When I look around, and I see the stands full of people waving American flags, I know that they all come from diverse backgrounds and different pathways, and yet they're celebrating this country together. I'm not saying that other countries don't have that, but I think the USA, more so than any country in the world, does that. You can call it nationalism or whatever, but Americans, regardless of their background, love to celebrate America. And I think you're going to see that absolutely this summer. And I think you have seen it consistently.

No. 2: Scotland

Scotland is back at the World Cup for the first time since 1998 and expect tons of support. Their fans singing "The Flower of Scotland" before games will be spine-chilling. Good news on the attire front, as they'll be allowed to wear their traditional sporrans on their kilts this summer.

Alexi's Take: I mentioned partying earlier, and that's why at No. 2 is Scotland and its Tartan Army. I mean, they just love to have a good time. And you know what? While they like to win on the field, that's secondary as long as people are having a good time. But they seem to be more concerned that you are having a good time and that you are getting enough to eat, that you are getting enough to drink, that you are dancing, that you are having a good time.

No. 1: Argentina

This summer may be the last time we see Lionel Messi playing for Argentina, so expect a fervent following for the defending World Cup champions.

Alexi's Take: I remember back at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. I remember seeing the Copacabana Beach lined with RVs and vans of Argentinians who had come over the border and just descended and taken over the beach and taken over Rio de Janeiro.

And the passion, the tears, the success. They are spoiled, but I don't think that they ever take it for granted. And some of the greatest moments were when they won the World Cup in 2022. We saw the tears, whether it was in the stands, whether it was on the field, whether it was back home, whether it was the crowds, whether it was the TV personalities, just wonderful. So they're top the list right now.

These are my World Cup fan base Power Rankings and things could change. And we will continue to update this and certainly as we get closer and closer and even at times during the World Cup. These fan bases can go up and can go down. Who knows? Maybe the Dutch will bring it on their way and even more. And if you're up at top but if you don't behave, or you do something that I don't like, boom, you can fall down.

2026 FIFA World Cup: How To Watch