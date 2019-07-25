Pia Sundhage to coach Brazil women’s soccer team

SAO PAULO (AP) — The Brazilian soccer confederation says Pia Sundhage will coach its women’s national team.

Sundhage, who won Olympic gold medals as coach of the United States in 2008 and 2012 and silver with Sweden in 2016, will lead the team for two years with a possible extension for the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

The 59-year-old Sundhage will be the first foreigner to coach Brazil’s team, which is led by veteran Marta. She replaces Oswaldo Alvarez, who was fired last week after almost two years in charge.