MLS Playoff Capsules

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) Victor Vazquez and Sebastian Giovinco scored to help Toronto FC beat the New York Red Bulls 2-1 on Monday night in the opener of their Eastern Conference semifinal.

Giovinco drew a foul conceded by Felipe Martins just outside the box and then bent the free kick over a four-man wall to make it 2-1 in the 72nd minute.

The second of the two-game aggregate series is Sunday in Toronto.

Vazquez opened the scoring when he put away a rebound in the eighth minute. Following a New York turnover, Vazquez fed Jozy Altidore, whose cross from the right flank ricocheted off goalkeeper Luis Robles to Vazquez near the top of the box for the finish.

Daniel Royer, after Bradley Wright-Phillips drew a penalty on Drew Moor, scored from the spot in first-half stoppage time – on New York’s first shot on goal.

Alex Bono made each of his three saves in the second half, including a sliding stop after Wright-Phillips slipped behind the defense in the 61st minute and then batting away a header by Kemar Lawrence in the closing moments.

TIMBERS 0, DYNAMO 0

HOUSTON (AP) – Jeff Attinella had two saves to help Portland to a scoreless draw against Houston in the opener of their Western Conference semifinal.

The second leg of the two-game aggregate series is Sunday in Portland. The fourth-seeded Dynamo had just one road win in the regular season.

Attinella posted his 10th career shutout in his first playoff action – including a sliding 1-on-1 save against Alberth Elis in the 51st minute and a leaping stop of a header by Philippe Senderos in the 56th.

Houston is unbeaten in its last eight matches, including a 1-0 win over Sporting Kansas City in Thursday’s single-elimination knockout round.

The Dynamo were awarded a penalty kick in the 30th minute after Larryss Mabiala’s sliding tackle of Alberth Elis at the corner of the 6-yard box, but the call was overturned after a replay review.

Mabiala, a defender, as well as midfielders Darlington Nagbe and Diego Chara – who was taken off on a stretcher – did not return for Portland after injuries midway through the game.