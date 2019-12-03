MLS fines Altidore for calling refereeing ‘next to horrible’

NEW YORK (AP) — Toronto forward Jozy Altidore has been fined by Major League Soccer for criticizing match officials following his team’s loss to Seattle in the MLS final on Nov. 10.

Altidore was quoted as saying: “We know the standard of MLS refereeing is next to horrible. So you can’t count on them bailing you out on anything.”

MLS Players Association head Bob Foose did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

In addition, MLS said Tuesday it had fined Vancouver coach Marc Dos Santos for criticizing the league during an interview published Nov. 4 and San Jose coach Matias Almeyda for postgame comments about match officials following a Sept. 21 loss to Atlanta.