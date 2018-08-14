Milan signs Bakayoko on loan from Chelsea with option to buy

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan has signed French midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko on loan from Chelsea.

The Italian club says it also has the option to buy Bakayoko on a permanent basis.

Bakayoko moved to Chelsea in 2017 for 43 million euros ($51 million) after winning the French league title with Monaco.

However, despite helping Chelsea to the FA Cup, he does not figure in coach Maurizio Sarri’s plans this season.

Bakayoko, who turns 24 on Friday, has made one appearance for France.