Los Angeles hosts Sporting Kansas City in conference action

Sporting Kansas City (10-12-7, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (13-13-3, eighth in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy and Sporting Kansas City meet for a Western Conference contest.

The Galaxy are 8-7-3 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is 2-1-1 when it scores at least three goals.

Sporting Kansas City is 6-8-3 against Western Conference opponents. Sporting Kansas City is 2-0-2 when it scores two goals.

The teams play Sunday for the second time this season. Los Angeles won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zlatan Ibrahimovic has 23 goals and four assists for Los Angeles. Giancarlo Gonzalez has one goal over the last 10 games for the Galaxy.

Felipe Gutierrez leads Sporting Kansas City with 10 goals. Benny Feilhaber has two goals over the last 10 games for Sporting Kansas City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Los Angeles: 2-6-2, averaging 1.6 goals, 1.3 assists, 5.3 shots on goal and five corner kicks per game while allowing 2.5 goals per game.

Sporting Kansas City: 5-5-0, averaging 1.3 goals, 0.8 assists, five shots on goal and 6.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles: Perry Kitchen (injured), Diego Polenta, Romain Alessandrini (injured).

Sporting Kansas City: Adrian Zendejas (injured), Rodney Wallace (injured).