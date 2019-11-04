Chelsea gets Nov 20 court date for FIFA transfer ban appeal
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Chelsea’s appeal against a transfer ban by FIFA for breaking rules to sign youth players from abroad will be heard on Nov. 20 at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
CAS has announced the hearing date on Monday, with a verdict due before the midseason transfer window opens in January.
Chelsea already served half of its one-year ban on registering new players during the offseason trading period.
The club did not seek to freeze the FIFA sanction while preparing the appeal to CAS.
FIFA’s disciplinary and appeal committees have said Chelsea violated 150 rules protecting minors from trafficking. Those cases involved about 70 players.
Chelsea was also judged to break rules prohibiting third-party influence on players. FIFA imposed a fine of 600,000 Swiss francs ($608,000).
The club has denied wrongdoing.
