Alexander-Arnold plays chess world champ, loses in 17 moves

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Trent Alexander-Arnold swapped a soccer field for a chess board when he took on world champion Magnus Carlsen .

It all ended pretty quickly.

The 20-year-old Liverpool defender lost to Carlsen in only 17 moves in a game that lasted five minutes on Monday.

“Although it may go down as a 1-0 loss, I will be practicing more and maybe there will be a rematch,” Alexander-Arnold said.

The England international, who played at the World Cup in Russia, has played chess since he was a kid. He competed against his brothers at home and friends at school, saying it gave him a game to play instead of soccer when it was raining.

He said he has played chess with Liverpool teammate Ben Woodburn on their smartphones during trips for away games.

“This whole experience has been an eye-opener, not only into just how much goes into becoming great at the game but also seeing the similarities between it and the sport I love, football,” Alexander-Arnold said. “Football and chess can seem like polar sporting opposites, but there are so many similarities with the modern game.”