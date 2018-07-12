ANNOUNCER 1: [INAUDIBLE] third is Justin Turner. Lined to right field. This is gonna get in and go back towards the track of the wall. Jankowski racing around. Will be waved around by Glenn Hoffman. The throw coming from short right won't be a throw. Jankowski scores and the Padres take a 1-0 lead.

ANNOUNCER 2: There's a liner to left. Toles going back and that ball's gonna be gone.

ANNOUNCER 1: He got out of here in a hurry for Christian Villaneuva. Liner out of the yard makes it a 1-1 game.

[CHEERING]