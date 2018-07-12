WATCH: Villanueva, Asuaje provide offense for Padres in loss to Dodgers
- Carlos Asuaje
- Christian Villanueva
- FOX Sports San Diego
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- MLB
- NL
- NL West
- San Diego Padres
-
WATCH: Villanueva, Asuaje provide offense for Padres in loss to Dodgers
ANNOUNCER 1: [INAUDIBLE] third is Justin Turner. Lined to right field. This is gonna get in and go back towards the track of the wall. Jankowski racing around. Will be waved around by Glenn Hoffman. The throw coming from short right won't be a throw. Jankowski scores and the Padres take a 1-0 lead.
ANNOUNCER 2: There's a liner to left. Toles going back and that ball's gonna be gone.
ANNOUNCER 1: He got out of here in a hurry for Christian Villaneuva. Liner out of the yard makes it a 1-1 game.
[CHEERING]
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices