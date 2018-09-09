Saquon Barkley goes 68 yards for his first NFL touchdown
Video Details
Saquon Barkley breaks a 68 yard touchdown run to cut into Jacksonville's lead in the 4th quarter.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices