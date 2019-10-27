NFL fans celebrate Week 8 with some fang-tastic costumes

With Halloween four days away, NFL fans dressed up to celebrate Week 8. To kick it off: Here was a costume that was really on point …

This young @Lions fan dressed up as Matt Patricia and his pencil win Halloween 2019 😂 pic.twitter.com/qm7zjNzJeo — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 27, 2019

The Jacksonville Jaguars mascot made Darnold see ghosts for the second week in a row …

Jaxson de Ville is getting into the Halloween spirit. pic.twitter.com/UpZ4ovdoIG — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) October 27, 2019

Next we have a costume that is pretty fan-stache-stic …

These festive fans are hoping for some hallo-wins for their teams this Sunday.

via GIPHY