Week 2 ICYMI: Back for now, Brown leads the way for Patriots

On the field, Antonio Brown was hard to catch. Off it — hard to find.

Brown’s debut with the New England Patriots was a success. He was Tom Brady’s favorite target Sunday, finishing with four catches for 56 yards and a 20-yard touchdown that he celebrated by vaulting over the wall behind the end zone and into the stands.

New England defeated Miami 43-0 — side note, the Dolphins are awful — but afterward, Brown was nowhere to be seen once the media was allowed into the locker room. His clothes had been removed and his nameplate taken down from his locker.

Thus marked both the end of one tumultuous week and the beginning of another for the Patriots’ wide receiver.

Last Tuesday, only three days after Brown signed his contract with New England after being released by Oakland, his former trainer accused him of rape and sexual assault in a civil lawsuit. Brown has denied the claim. His former trainer is supposed to meet with NFL officials on Monday.

