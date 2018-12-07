Titans’ Marcus Mariota has tape on throwing hand

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota had black tape on the back of his right, throwing hand against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Mariota was listed on the injury report with his right hand this week. He threw for 282 yards and two touchdowns with an interception in last week’s 26-22 comeback victory over the Jets, including throwing the winning TD pass with 36 seconds left.

The fourth-year quarterback said he would be fine for Thursday night’s game with the Jaguars. The Titans (6-6) are trying to keep their playoff hopes alive against their oldest division rival, whose hopes of a repeat postseason trip were damaged with a seven-game skid ended last weekend with a shutout of Indianapolis.