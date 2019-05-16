Titans agree to terms with wide receiver Jalen Tolliver

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have added another wide receiver, agreeing to terms with Jalen Tolliver.

The Titans announced the deal Thursday.

Tolliver spent most of last season on Arizona’s practice squad after signing with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas-Monticello. Tolliver was added to the roster for the final four games and played in three with three catches for 37 yards.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Tolliver played four seasons at Arkansas-Monticello where he had 192 receptions for 3,168 yards and 39 touchdowns.