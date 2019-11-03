The Latest: Watson with a nice toss (backward) to set up TD

<p> Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) prepares to hand the ball off to Houston Texans running back Carlos Hyde (23) against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL football game at Wembley Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in London. (AP Photo/Ian Walton) </p>

The Latest on Week 9 in the NFL (all times Eastern):

10:30 a.m.

Deshaun Watson’s best pass of the day so far won’t count as one.

Hemmed in by a pair of would-be tacklers, the Houston quarterback flipped a backward toss to Carlos Hyde, who scampered 7 yards for a first down. That counts as a run.

It set up Houston’s first TD of the day. The extra point was blocked, but the Texans lead the Jaguars 9-0 with 6 minutes left in the first half.