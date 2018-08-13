The Latest: Lawsuit won’t affect McCoy’s status with Bills

The Latest on lawsuit filed against Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (all times local):

6:40 p.m.

A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press a lawsuit filed against Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy will not affect his status on the team.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity Monday night because Bills coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane have not publicly commented on allegations made in a lawsuit filed by McCoy’s ex-girlfriend in Fulton County, Georgia.

Delicia Cordon is suing McCoy for failing to protect her after she was bloodied, beaten and had $133,000 worth of jewelry stolen during a home invasion at a home owned by the running back last month. She also alleges McCoy brutally beat his dog and aggressively disciplined his son.

The home invasion took place on July 10 in suburban Atlanta.

McCoy has been allowed to practice with the Bills since training camp opened on July 26.

Beane has previously said the team has done its due diligence into on the allegations and is satisfied by the conversations he’s had with the NFL, which is holding its own investigation.