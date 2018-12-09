The Latest: Packers coach Philbin 0 for 2 on challenges
AP
The Latest from Week 14 of the NFL season (all times EST):
6:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh is playing the second half at Oakland with Joshua Dobbs at quarterback in place of Ben Roethlisberger, who’s been announced as questionable to return to the game because of a rib injury.
Roethlisberger went to the locker room a few seconds early before halftime after throwing a touchdown pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster with 10 seconds left in the second quarter that gave the Steelers a 14-10 lead over the Raiders.
— Josh Dubow reporting from Oakland, California
- Aaron Rodgers
- AFC
- AFC East
- AFC North
- AFC West
- Ben Roethlisberger
- Dallas Cowboys
- Green Bay Packers
- Joshua Dobbs
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Miami Dolphins
- New England Patriots
- New York Giants
- New York Jets
- NFC
- NFC East
- NFC North
- NFL
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Saquon Barkley
- Washington Redskins
-