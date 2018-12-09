The Latest: Packers coach Philbin 0 for 2 on challenges

The Latest from Week 14 of the NFL season (all times EST):

6:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh is playing the second half at Oakland with Joshua Dobbs at quarterback in place of Ben Roethlisberger, who’s been announced as questionable to return to the game because of a rib injury.

Roethlisberger went to the locker room a few seconds early before halftime after throwing a touchdown pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster with 10 seconds left in the second quarter that gave the Steelers a 14-10 lead over the Raiders.

— Josh Dubow reporting from Oakland, California