National Football League NFL Draft Locations: History and future locations Published May. 31, 2024 2:22 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The inaugural NFL Draft was held in 1936 in Philadelphia, and involved no formal scouting departments, no agents, no 24-hour media coverage. In 1980, the NFL Draft was televised for the first time from New York City. Now, the NFL Draft is a three-day event with 24/7 media coverage and attracts millions of fans, both in person and online. Each year, the NFL Draft is set to take place in a new city.

Where will the 2025 NFL draft be held?

The 2025 NFL draft is set to be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin. It will take place inside and around Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers , from April 24-26.

The location of the 2025 NFL draft was decided in November 2023.

Bears, Eagles, Cardinals are winners of the 2024 NFL Draft | Speak

Where will the 2026 NFL draft be held?

The 2026 NFL draft is set to be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It will take place around Point State Park as well as Acrisure Stadium, home of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

ADVERTISEMENT

How does the NFL decide where the draft will be?

From 1965-2014, the NFL Draft was held in New York City. However, in 2015, Chicago became the second city to host it in over half a decade. Since then, the NFL draft has been held in seven different cities, with Green Bay being the eighth.

The process of selecting a host city for the draft involves various cities submitting bits, which are reviewed and voted on by the 32 NFL owners.

NFL Draft Locations

The draft has been or will be held in these cities:

2026: Pittsburgh, PA

2025: Green Bay, WI

2024: Detroit, MI

2023: Kansas City, MO

2022: Las Vegas, NV

2021: Cleveland, OH

2020: Virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic

2019: Nashville, TN

2018: Arlington, TX

2017: Philadelphia, PA

2016: Chicago, IL

2015: Chicago, IL

1965-2014: New York City, NY

1962-1964: Chicago, IL

1956-1961: Philadelphia, PA

1955: New York City, NY

1953-1954: Philadelphia, PA

1952: New York City, NY

1951: Chicago, IL

1949-1950: Philadelphia, PA

1948: Pittsburgh, PA

1945-1947: New York City, NY

1944: Philadelphia, PA

1942-1943: Chicago, IL

1941: Washington, DC

1940: Milwaukee, WI

1939: New York City, NY

1938: Chicago, IL

1937: New York City, NY

1936: Philadelphia, PA

share

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more