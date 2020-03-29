Some Super Bowls are known for their standout individual performances. Others are known for their dominant teams.

Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons will always be known for two very special numbers: 28 and 3.

On Sunday, March 29, at 3 p.m. ET, FOX Sports brings you an exclusive re-air of that Super Bowl thriller, in which Tom Brady‘s Patriots famously came back from a 28-3 deficit to win their fifth NFL championship.

The @NFLonFOX returns with a full slate of “Greatest NFL Games” throughout the month of April, kicking off Sunday with an encore presentation of Super Bowl LI. ⚠️ Spoilers Ahead ⚠️

https://t.co/UcTo9K67qI pic.twitter.com/3QUrv6a7Qd — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) March 27, 2020

It’s the first in a full slate of “Greatest NFL Games” coming to you on FOX, giving viewers a chance to relive some of the game’s most epic moments.

“We are pleased to join forces with the NFL to showcase these unforgettable games to our viewers, while supporting Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund,” said FOX Sports President, National Networks, Mark Silverman. “We hope these classic games provide entertainment and a much-needed respite during these unprecedent times.”

Tomorrow on FOX, rewatch one of the most memorable endings to a Super Bowl in history. Pats vs Falcons, Super Bowl LI! pic.twitter.com/M1rrHKKi4X — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) March 28, 2020

So, Patriots fans, if you’re already missing Brady, tune in and remember some better times in New England. And for everyone else, get ready for an absolutely sensation comeback for the ages; we’ll be here sharing all of the best moments and social reactions from this very special broadcast.

In the immortal words of Bart Scott …

