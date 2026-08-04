National Football League
2026 NFL Odds: How Will Bijan Robinson Perform?
National Football League

2026 NFL Odds: How Will Bijan Robinson Perform?

Published Aug. 4, 2026 12:13 p.m. ET

Bijan Robinson is paid. 

Now it's time to play.

On Tuesday, the Falcons made their star running back the highest-paid player at the position in NFL history. 

With that, let's take a look at his individual odds ahead of the 2026 season, at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Aug. 4. 

 

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BIJAN ROBINSON ODDS

To record 200+ rushing yards in a single regular-season game: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

WHAT TO KNOW: Robinson's career-high for a single game is 195 rushing yards, which he did last season in a Week 17 win over the L.A. Rams.

Most regular-season rushing yards: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

WHAT TO KNOW: Robinson has yet to lead the NFL in rushing yards in his three seasons. He finished fourth last season and third the year before.

To win Offensive Player of the Year: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

WHAT TO KNOW: Robinson is a two-time Pro Bowler, and he finished fourth in OPOY voting last season. He was first-team All-Pro last season as well.

To have 1,000+ rushing yards and 1,000+ receiving yards in the regular season: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

WHAT TO KNOW: Robinson nearly accomplished the feat last season, finishing with 1,478 rushing yards and 820 receiving yards.

To break NFL regular-season scrimmage yards record (2,510+ rushing/receiving): +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

WHAT TO KNOW: Robinson had a combined 2,298 total scrimmage yards last season.

Most regular-season rushing TDs: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

WHAT TO KNOW: Robinson had 14 rushing TDs two seasons ago, and the league-leaders finished with 16.

To break NFL regular-season rushing yards record (2,106+ yards): +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

WHAT TO KNOW: This record has stood for over 40 years. Eric Dickerson rushed for 2,105 back in 1984 with the Rams.

O/U regular-season rushing yards

Over 1,174.5 yards: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
Under: 1,174.5 yards: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

WHAT TO KNOW: Robinson has surpassed 1,174 rushing yards in each of the past two seasons, and he has never missed a game in his career.

O/U regular-season rushing TDs

Over 8.5: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)
Under 8.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

WHAT TO KNOW: Robinson has only had more than eight rushing TDs once in his three seasons. He had four as a rookie, 14 as a sophomore and seven last season.

 
 
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