Atlanta Falcons Reportedly Fear LB Jalon Walker Sustained An ACL Injury

The Atlanta Falcons could be without a promising pass rusher for the 2026 season.

After Jalon Walker departed Tuesday's practice on a cart, the Falcons fear that the second-year edge rusher tore his ACL, NFL Network reported. Walker will reportedly undergo an MRI to confirm the injury.

Linebacker Jalon Walker started nine games during his rookie season for the Atlanta Falcons. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Walker couldn’t place any weight on the left leg as he was helped off the cart and taken into the locker room. Players huddled as Walker received attention from trainers following his injury on a pass rush play.

Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski ended practice following the injury, about 45 minutes earlier than scheduled.

Walker, who the Falcons selected with the 15th overall pick in the 2025 draft, was productive in a minimal role on Atlanta's defense during his rookie season. While he only played 50% of the team's defensive snaps, recording 5.5 sacks, 36 total tackles and two forced fumbles.

Walker's potential absence adds to an already-diminished linebacker room in Atlanta as fellow 2025 first-round pick James Pearce Jr. could receive a suspension from the NFL after an arrest in February.

The Falcons finished the 2025 season on a four-game winning streak and were hoping to build on that momentum. Atlanta opens the 2026 season with an away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.