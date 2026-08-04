National Football League
Atlanta Falcons Reportedly Fear LB Jalon Walker Sustained An ACL Injury
National Football League

Atlanta Falcons Reportedly Fear LB Jalon Walker Sustained An ACL Injury

Updated Aug. 4, 2026 4:32 p.m. ET

The Atlanta Falcons could be without a promising pass rusher for the 2026 season. 

After Jalon Walker departed Tuesday's practice on a cart, the Falcons fear that the second-year edge rusher tore his ACL, NFL Network reported. Walker will reportedly undergo an MRI to confirm the injury. 

Linebacker Jalon Walker started nine games during his rookie season for the Atlanta Falcons. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Walker couldn’t place any weight on the left leg as he was helped off the cart and taken into the locker room. Players huddled as Walker received attention from trainers following his injury on a pass rush play.

Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski ended practice following the injury, about 45 minutes earlier than scheduled.

Walker, who the Falcons selected with the 15th overall pick in the 2025 draft, was productive in a minimal role on Atlanta's defense during his rookie season. While he only played 50% of the team's defensive snaps, recording 5.5 sacks, 36 total tackles and two forced fumbles. 

Walker's potential absence adds to an already-diminished linebacker room in Atlanta as fellow 2025 first-round pick James Pearce Jr. could receive a suspension from the NFL after an arrest in February. 

The Falcons finished the 2025 season on a four-game winning streak and were hoping to build on that momentum. Atlanta opens the 2026 season with an away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2026 NFL Draft: Ranking and Evaluating the Top 10 Running Backs

2026 NFL Draft: Ranking and Evaluating the Top 10 Running Backs

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes