Seahawks-Broncos Capsule

SEATTLE (0-0) at DENVER (0-0)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — Denver by 1

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Seattle 6-9-1, Denver 4-11-1

SERIES RECORD — Broncos lead 34-21

LAST MEETING — Seahawks beat Broncos 26-20 in OT, Sept. 22, 2014

AP PRO32 RANKING – Seahawks No. 18, Broncos No. 23

SEAHAWKS OFFENSE — OVERALL (15), RUSH (23), PASS (14).

SEAHAWKS DEFENSE — OVERALL (11), RUSH (19), PASS (6).

BRONCOS OFFENSE – OVERALL (17), RUSH (12), PASS (20).

BRONCOS DEFENSE – OVERALL (3), RUSH (5), PASS (4).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Seattle QB Russell Wilson’s 34 TD passes led league in ’17, including NFL-record 19 in fourth quarter. … Wilson is fourth NFL player with 3,000 yards in each of first six seasons. … S Earl Thomas ended holdout midweek after Seahawks rebuffed his request for new contract or trade. … WR Doug Baldwin’s 29 TD catches second most in NFL since ’15. … Tyler Lockett led league with 949 kick return yards. … WR Brandon Marshall second among active players with 959 catches, 12,215 yards and third in TD receptions (82). … Marshall’s first four seasons were in Denver (2006-09), only has played against Broncos once, in 2011. … LB Bobby Wagner ranked third in NFC with 133 tackles, franchise-record sixth season with 100-plus stops. His 776 tackles were second most in league since ’12. … CB Shaquill Griffin’s 14 pass breakups fourth most among rookies in ’17. Brother Shaquem, who has no left hand, will start at linebacker in first NFL game. … Broncos own longest active streak in NFL with six straight wins in openers. … QB Case Keenum set career highs in ’17 with Vikings in completions (325), passing yards (3,547), TD throws (22). His 67.6 completion percentage ranked second in league. … Rookie Royce Freeman set to become first rookie RB to start for Denver since Hall of Famer Terrell Davis in ’95. Freeman’s all-time Pac-12 leader in TD runs (60). … WR Demaryius Thomas only player in NFL with 80-plus catches and 900-plus yards each of last six seasons. … WR Emmanuel Sanders had 11 catches for 149 yards in last meeting. … LB Von Miller third player since ’82 (Reggie White, DeMarcus Ware) with 10-plus sacks in six of first seven seasons. Miller leads league with 83 1/2 sacks since ’11. … LB Brandon Marshall coming off third 100-tackle season. … Chris Harris Jr. one of three CBs in NFL with 400-plus tackles and 15-plus interceptions since rookie season in ’11. … Rookie pass rusher Bradley Chubb set North Carolina State records with 60 tackles for loss and 26 sacks. Broncos drafted him fifth overall … Fantasy tip: Sanders looks for a monster season with Keenum at QB and should test revamped Seattle secondary.