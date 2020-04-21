It might be time for a new documentary to begin filming: Another Dance for Gronk.

As only @RobGronkowski can do just got voice message from him with simply and Gronkly said, “I’m baaaaaackkkkkk!” He’s stoked. All moved very quickly @NFLonFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) April 21, 2020

It’s official.

After announcing his retirement at the conclusion of the 2018 NFL season, future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski is making his return to the NFL, reuniting with long-time quarterback Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.

Tampa Bay receives Rob Gronkowski and a 7th rounder in exchange for a 4th rounder. (via @RapSheet) — NFL (@NFL) April 21, 2020

Here is the official trade:

2018 Rob Gronkowski trade:

Lions receive Gronkowski and a second-round pick (No. 43.)

Patriots receive a first-round pick (No. 20) and a second-round pic (No. 51) 2020 Gronkowski trade:

Buccaneers receive Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick.

Patriots receive a fourth-round pick. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 21, 2020

Gronkowski spent nine seasons in New England with Brady and the Patriots. He won three Super Bowls with the franchise, and was a 5-time Pro Bowler and 4-time First Team All-Pro selection.

According to Ian Rapoport, Brady has been pushing for a reunion with Gronkowski since he arrived in Tampa Bay.

“This is something that’s been in Tom Brady’s head for a very long time. Brady has confided in people that he would love to have Gronk back.”

#Bucs QB Tom Brady never made it a secret that he wanted Rob Gronkowski to join him regardless of where he want. Now, it's the #Bucs. pic.twitter.com/FmLA3DtNWx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 21, 2020

Gronkowski joins a receiving corps that includes Pro Bowl wideouts Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, and will presumably give Brady another major weapon in an already loaded offense.

BOOM: Gronk reunited with TB in TB. No Belichick, no snow. The NFL's biggest story just got even bigger. Good luck stopping the Bucs' offense. Good luck keeping the Bucs from becoming 1st team ever to play in a home Super Bowl. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 21, 2020

Colin Cowherd, like Bayless, thinks that Gronkowski’s return will equal ultimate success in Tampa Bay.

Gronk always been the gift that keeps on giving. #BradySeventhRing — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) April 21, 2020

Ironically, this isn’t the first time that Gronkowski’s retirement decision has depended on Brady.

In 2018, Gronkowski refused to play for a team without Brady behind center.

Gronk and Brady are a duo for the books. (via @AdamSchefter) pic.twitter.com/8O6hEtCz0d — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 21, 2020

Reports began to surface this week that Gronkowski was considering ending his retirement, and on First Things First Tuesday morning, Nick Wright asked Greg Jennings that if Gronk did return, what impact could he have in Tampa Bay.

“I think he would be a huge asset to the Bucs, just because of his experience, his size – he’s one of those guys that you can put in an offense and he will make an impact. You don’t stop catching the ball … He would be an immediate asset.”

"I think Gronk is probably coming back. If he does come back it's only to play with the Bucs, it's only to play with Tom Brady." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/F2H7XGq9t6 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) April 21, 2020

Stay tuned for more updates…