Redskins honor ’87 replacement players with Super Bowl rings

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) The Washington Redskins will honor their 1987 replacement team that won all three games by giving them Super Bowl rings next week.

The team will hold a ceremony Tuesday at its practice facility with replacement players and the general manager of the `87 NFL champions, Charley Casserly.

It’s an unusual move considering how divisive the replacement games were during the NFL players’ strike that season. But the replacements helped Washington go 11-4 overall – one game was canceled by the walkout – before winning two playoff games and the Super Bowl over Denver.

”Their contributions are part of Redskins history and represent an integral reason why a Lombardi Trophy from the 1987 campaign resides in our facility today,” team owner Dan Snyder said.

In Washington’s first game with replacement players, it defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 28-21 as wide receiver Anthony Allen set a franchise record with 225 yards receiving on seven catches. The next week, the Redskins beat the defending Super Bowl champion New York Giants 38-12. Despite the strike ending four days later, the Redskins’ replacement players beat Dallas 13-7 even though the Cowboys had several starters in their lineup.

The next week, all regulars returned to the NFL.

On Tuesday, the Virginia General Assembly commended the replacement members of the 1987 team. Quarterback Tony Robinson and defensive lineman Anthony Sagnella represented the players in Richmond.

