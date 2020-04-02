With the NBA, MLB, NHL and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled because of the coronavirus, professional athletes are spending their free time working out, playing video games, learning how to play instruments and more. Have a look at what some of your favorite players from your favorite teams are up to on social media.

Apparently, some professional athletes are picking up secondary sports while they await the return of their seasons.

Boston Celtics rookie center Vincent Poirier is showing off his soccer skills from his home.

NBA players across the league are taking time out to offer words of encouragement to the graduating class of 2020.

These students won’t be able to walk the stage for their commencement ceremonies, but they should keep their heads up, according to Chris Paul.

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac is renowned as one of the good guys in the NBA and he continues to show why.

He took some time out to thank the healthcare workers at Advent Health Care in Orlando for their services.

Boston Celtics forward Enes Kanter is known for his sense of humor and he continues to show it.

He’s taken to TikTok to draw pigs while helping the time pass since there are no NBA games.

In the NFL, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders has been more than busy during this lockdown.

He started off signing virtual autographs and now appears to be gearing up for a career in sales after football.

Retired NFL veteran Demarcus Ware is self-isolating, but not inside of his home.

He decided to take a ride around his neighborhood on a scooter to get some fresh air.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback and reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson isn’t taking a break from work.

He took to the field to get some reps in with teammate ‘Hollywood’ Brown and free agent, Antonio Brown.

Meanwhile, while we should be enjoying the beginning of the MLB season, it’s not quite time yet.

The Minnesota Twins are sending out well wishes to their fans during these trying times.

We know you miss baseball – we miss it too! Here are some messages from our players to you ❤️ #TwinsOpenerAtHome #TwinsTogether pic.twitter.com/CIHiyOBYpz — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) April 2, 2020

And lastly, Tampa Bay Rays outfield Dylan Cozens might be in the wrong profession.

He has the look of a UFC fighter more than he that of a professional baseball player.