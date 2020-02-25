Joe’s got jokes.

Article continues below ...

After his hands were measured at nine inches at the NFL scouting combine, Joe Burrow took to social media to express his thoughts.

Hand criticism does seem a little absurd, but in the eyes of many, it matters.

"Joe Burrow is not a great prospect. He's a great story… It is remarkable to me when we dismiss stuff that matters. Arm, maturity, wonderlic, hand size. It all matters." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/FN3zcqiLi8 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 25, 2020

Actually, Burrow should look at the positives of having small quarterback hands. He is joining some elite small-handed company.

The hands of starting NFL quarterbacks Ryan Tannehill and Jared Goff were also measured at 9 inches before they were selected at or near the top of the draft.

The hands of Patrick Mahomes – the Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback and most recent Super Bowl MVP – were measured at 9 and 1/4 inches in 2017.

My small hands are doing alright so far….i believe in ya 😂😂😂 https://t.co/o0UUwkSeOq — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 24, 2020

San Francisco 49ers‘ quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who started across from Mahomes in Super Bowl LIV in February, also had 9 and 1/4 inch hands when measured.

We sure hope Burrow’s resume from his final season at LSU can make up for his hand size.

Sarcasm.

He’s coming off one of the best seasons ever for a college quarterback, going undefeated while passing for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns.

Re: Joe Burrow’s 9” hands Former Bengal and now Rams QB coach Zac Robinson also had 9” hands. He told me that it particularly gave him trouble in high humidity. Burrow lit up defenses with no problem in a gd bayou I’m not too worried about him in Cincy — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) February 24, 2020

Of course, the internet had a laugh about it:

Just landed in Indy. It’s 12:45 a.m. and someone on the escalator is discussing Joe Burrow’s hands. 😂 — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) February 25, 2020

Hey @Joe_Burrow10 I can’t wait to see how huge these championship rings looks on your small hands. #GeauxTigers — Derek Ponamsky (@DerekPonamsky) February 25, 2020

When Burrow found out scouts thought his hands were “small”, pic.twitter.com/TZ9xRd4xEM — Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) February 24, 2020

Rare photo of Joe Burrow shaking hands with Kawhi Leonard pic.twitter.com/xbo2FNbSgP — The Step Back (@The_Step_Back) February 25, 2020

Joe Burrow's hands are 9" and that has to be a real concern for NFL teams who haven't seen him throw a football before — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) February 25, 2020

Hopefully for Burrow, he can uphold the legacy of Mahomes and other tiny-handed men that came before him.