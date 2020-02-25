Joe Burrow aims to be the next in line of small-handed, successful NFL QBs

Joe’s got jokes.

After his hands were measured at nine inches at the NFL scouting combine, Joe Burrow took to social media to express his thoughts.

Hand criticism does seem a little absurd, but in the eyes of many, it matters.

Actually, Burrow should look at the positives of having small quarterback hands. He is joining some elite small-handed company.

The hands of starting NFL quarterbacks Ryan Tannehill and Jared Goff were also measured at 9 inches before they were selected at or near the top of the draft.

The hands of Patrick Mahomes – the Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback and most recent Super Bowl MVP – were measured at 9 and 1/4 inches in 2017.

San Francisco 49ers‘ quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who started across from Mahomes in Super Bowl LIV in February, also had 9 and 1/4 inch hands when measured.

We sure hope Burrow’s resume from his final season at LSU can make up for his hand size.

Sarcasm.

He’s coming off one of the best seasons ever for a college quarterback, going undefeated while passing for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns.

Of course, the internet had a laugh about it:

Hopefully for Burrow, he can uphold the legacy of Mahomes and other tiny-handed men that came before him.