Not-so lone star state: The Dallas Cowboys aid local high school after tornados

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys donated $1 million dollars to rebuild the Thomas Jefferson High School athletic field after it was destroyed by tornados last weekend.

Jerry Jones announces the Cowboys are donating $1 million to @dallasschools to aid in tornado relief efforts 👏 (via @clarencehilljr) pic.twitter.com/a0y738Pmy3 Article continues below ... — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 26, 2019

The tornados really stirred up trouble in the North Texas area … $2 billion dollars worth of trouble in damages.

But Jerry Jones and his team came to the rescue after the storms sent many Texans into a tailspin.

The Gene and Jerry Jones Foundation and NFL Foundation just surprised the Thomas Jefferson High School Athletics program with a $1 MILLION donation to build a new athletic field!!!! The team’s field was destroyed by Sunday’s tornado. #DallasISDStrong pic.twitter.com/PtxJW3aexv — Dallas ISD (@dallasschools) October 26, 2019

The surprise for the high school came on the night of their homecoming game … but it will be a real homecoming when they can rebuild and return to playing on their home field.