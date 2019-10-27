Not-so lone star state: The Dallas Cowboys aid local high school after tornados

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys donated $1 million dollars to rebuild the Thomas Jefferson High School athletic field after it was destroyed by tornados last weekend.

The tornados really stirred up trouble in the North Texas area … $2 billion dollars worth of trouble in damages.

But Jerry Jones and his team came to the rescue after the storms sent many Texans into a tailspin.

The surprise for the high school came on the night of their homecoming game … but it will be a real homecoming when they can rebuild and return to playing on their home field.