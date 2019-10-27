Not-so lone star state: The Dallas Cowboys aid local high school after tornados
Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys donated $1 million dollars to rebuild the Thomas Jefferson High School athletic field after it was destroyed by tornados last weekend.
Jerry Jones announces the Cowboys are donating $1 million to @dallasschools to aid in tornado relief efforts 👏
(via @clarencehilljr) pic.twitter.com/a0y738Pmy3
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 26, 2019
The tornados really stirred up trouble in the North Texas area … $2 billion dollars worth of trouble in damages.
But Jerry Jones and his team came to the rescue after the storms sent many Texans into a tailspin.
The Gene and Jerry Jones Foundation and NFL Foundation just surprised the Thomas Jefferson High School Athletics program with a $1 MILLION donation to build a new athletic field!!!!
The team’s field was destroyed by Sunday’s tornado. #DallasISDStrong pic.twitter.com/PtxJW3aexv
— Dallas ISD (@dallasschools) October 26, 2019
The surprise for the high school came on the night of their homecoming game … but it will be a real homecoming when they can rebuild and return to playing on their home field.