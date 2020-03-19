With the NBA, NHL, NASCAR and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled, professional athletes are using their platforms to facilitate financial support for arena workers and those affected by COVID-19 across the nation. Each day, we will feature a philanthropic effort taking place in the sports world.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff is throwing winning passes off the field as well.

And he’s got his protector right there with him.

.@JaredGoff16 + Andrew Whitworth are each donating $250,000 to the @LAFoodBank to help fund 2 million meals for Angelenos in need. — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 19, 2020

While the sports leagues that are in season – including the NBA, NHL and MLS – have seen play suspended indefinitely, sports leagues that have yet to begin aren’t immune to the effects of the coronavirus.

For the NFL, free agent moves, the upcoming draft, and the start of the season are all in limbo over concerns about COVID-19.

In addition, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton was identified as the first coronavirus case in the NFL on Thursday morning.

#Saints coach Sean Payton has had coronavirus for about 8 days and has 5 more days of confinement. He’s in good spirits, despite the diagnosis. https://t.co/KCn76KHksj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2020

Coach Payton is in good spirits.

Appreciate the well wishes. I'm feeling better and fortunate to not have any of the respiratory symptoms. 4 more days at home.#BEATCovid pic.twitter.com/vvjbnqoeZx — Sean Payton (@SeanPayton) March 19, 2020

But one thing the coronavirus hasn’t put a halt to is athletes performing good deeds in their communities, which is the case with Goff and Whitworth’s donation to Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff and offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth are funding two million meals for Angelenos in need in partnership with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. 👏 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2020

Goff is a California boy. He is a native of Novato, CA, about 30 miles out of San Francisco, and he played his college football at Cal Berkeley.

Even though his roots are northern, the former No. 1 overall pick and two-time Pro Bowler has adapted well to Southern California, which has embraced him in return.

Whitworth is a four-time Pro Bowl and two-time First-Team All-Pro offensive tackle who joined the Rams in 2017 after 10 seasons in Cincinnati.

It was also announced on Thursday that the duo will spend even more time together in Los Angeles, as Whitworth was signed to a new contract by the Rams.

Rams re-signed OT Andrew Whitworth to a three-year contract. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2020

Rams fans should be happy about this one.

Andrew Whitworth: PFF grade of 80.0+ in 10 of 14 seasons in the NFL pic.twitter.com/ipqtr7xL3D — PFF (@PFF) March 18, 2020

Between Goff and Whitworth, their donation will fund millions of meals to those affected by the coronavirus.

CORONAVIRUS RELIEF: @RamsNFL players @JaredGoff16, Andrew Whitworth to fund 2 million meals as part of virtual telethon co-hosted by ABC7 https://t.co/RxkmCRERX7 — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) March 19, 2020

Their teammates are fans of their efforts.

People helping people. Love these guys. 🙌🏼 https://t.co/a6L5U3JN6m — Cooper Kupp (@CooperKupp) March 19, 2020

Those wishing to get involved can donate and learn more here.