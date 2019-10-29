Jaguars place WR Lee on IR for 2nd consecutive season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jaguars have placed receiver Marqise Lee on injured reserve for the second straight season, likely signaling the end of his time in Jacksonville.

A second-round draft pick from USC in 2014, Lee sustained a shoulder injury in Sunday’s victory against the New York Jets. Fellow receiver Dede Westbrook also is playing through a shoulder injury.

Lee had three receptions for 18 yards this season while playing behind Westbrook, DJ Chark and Chris Conley. He missed all of last season after tearing three ligaments in his left knee in a preseason game.

Lee is scheduled to count $8.75 million against the 2020 salary cap, making it unlikely the Jaguars would keep him unless he takes a significant pay cut.

To fill his roster spot, Jacksonville promoted undrafted rookie cornerback Tae Hayes from the practice squad.