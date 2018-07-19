ESPYs List

LOS ANGELES (AP) Winners at the ESPY Awards presented Wednesday:

Male athlete: Alex Ovechkin

Female athlete: Chloe Kim

Olympic moment: Shaun White

Championship performance: Nick Foles

Breakthrough athlete: Donovan Mitchell

Game: U.S. Olympic women’s hockey team defeats Canada

Moment: Minnesota Vikings defeat New Orleans Saints

Team: Houston Astros

College athlete: Baker Mayfield

Play: Notre Dame’s Arike Ogunbowale hits second buzzer-beater to win NCAA women’s basketball title

Record-breaking performance: Roger Federer

International men’s soccer player: Cristiano Ronaldo

International women’s soccer player: Sam Kerr

NFL player: Tom Brady

MLB player: Mike Trout

NHL player: Alex Ovechkin

Driver: Martin Truex Jr.

NBA player: LeBron James

WNBA player: Maya Moore

Fighter: Terence Crawford

Male golfer: Jordan Spieth

Female golfer: Sung-Hyun Park

Male Olympian: Shaun White

Female Olympian: Chloe Kim

Male tennis player: Roger Federer

Female tennis player: Sloane Stephens

Male action sports athlete: David Wise

Female action sports athlete: Chloe Kim

Jockey: Jose Ortiz

Male athlete with a disability: Mike Schultz

Female athlete with a disability: Brenna Huckaby

Bowler: Rhino Page

MLS player: Nemanja Nikolic

NWSL player: Megan Rapinoe

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Jim Kelly

Arthur Ashe Award for Courage: women who spoke out against sexual abuse by former team doctor

Pat Tillman Award for Service: Jake Wood, Team Rubicon

Coach: Aaron Feis, Scott Beigel and Chris Hixon of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School