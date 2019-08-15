Colts lose receiver with ‘severe’ ankle injury as camp ends

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Receiver Daurice Fountain left the Indianapolis Colts final training camp practice on a golf cart after suffering a “significant” injury to his left ankle.

After practice, coach Frank Reich told reporters Fountain was being treated at a hospital.

The second-year player was injured on a running play and when he hit the ground, Fountain could be heard screaming “oh my God” over the crowd. Players immediately took a knee and some gathered around the medical staff in prayer.

Fountain appeared in only one game and did not make a catch last season after being drafted in the fifth round, but improved during the offseason and had a chance of making the active roster at one of the team’s deepest positions.