Chubb so upbeat he insists he actually welcomes torn ACL

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver Broncos rising star Bradley Chubb is so upbeat about overcoming his season-ending knee injury and emerging a better player that he declared Tuesday, “I’m happy this actually happened to me.”

That’s because “I feel like I was getting a little too complacent,” after registering a dozen sacks his rookie season, added Chubb, the fifth overall pick in the 2018 draft.

Chubb tore his left ACL with about 14 minutes remaining in Denver’s 26-24 loss to Jacksonville on Sunday although he returned and finished the game, even forcing a fumble that QB Gardner Minshew recovered on the Jaguars’ game-winning field goal drive.

Chubb said he tore the same ACL exactly seven years earlier, an injury that “made me who I am today.”

Chubb said he believes the Broncos (0-4) will turn around their season without him but that he’ll stay engaged with his teammates as he undergoes surgery and begins his rehab with an eye toward returning by training camp next year.