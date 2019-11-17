Christmas did not come early for the Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions (3-6-1) lost 27-35 to the Dallas Cowboys (6-4) on Sunday.

A Lions fan was hoping for some Christmas magic … but unfortunately, Santa did not deliver.

The Cowboys offense had serious chemis-tree … Dak Prescott threw for 444 yards and three touchdowns. While the Lions’ offense was just not as lit.

Detroit faces the Redskins next week … maybe that fan should have waited a week to pull out the Elf suit because I’d be lion if I said they can’t beat Washington.