Broncos sign free agent receiver Nick Williams

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have signed free agent receiver/returner Nick Williams, who appeared in two games for the Titans and two for the Rams last season.

Williams is a sixth-year pro who has appeared in 26 regular season games and two playoff contests with the Redskins, Falcons, Titans and Rams.

Broncos offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello was with Williams in Atlanta in 2015.

The Broncos waived defensive lineman Deyon Sizer in a corresponding move Friday.