National Football League
Josh Allen Blames Himself for Failed 2-point conversion in Bills Loss to Eagles
National Football League

Josh Allen Blames Himself for Failed 2-point conversion in Bills Loss to Eagles

Updated Dec. 29, 2025 11:06 a.m. ET

Josh Allen sat glumly at the postgame lectern, his mood resembling the dark clouds that hung over Highmark Stadium on Sunday.

Refusing to let on how sore his body might be after he was sacked five times and hit numerous others, Allen kept returning to the play that decided the Buffalo Bills' 13-12 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Allen came up short — a foot wide, actually — on a 2-point conversion attempt that would have won the game. With 5 seconds left, he sailed a pass just out of the reach of open receiver Khalil Shakir in the back of the end zone.

"Yeah, I just missed. Rolling left, I’ve got to get him a better ball," said Allen, who got the Bills into position for the winning 2-point try by rushing for two touchdowns late in the fourth quarter.

"It just comes down to us executing, making one more play than they did. And obviously you saw that we didn’t make that last play," he added, before correcting himself. "I didn’t make that last play."

Eagles stop Bills' Two-Point Conversion to Seal Victory

Eagles stop Bills' Two-Point Conversion to Seal Victory

The loss only mattered in the playoff seedings for the Bills, who clinched a postseason spot a week earlier. Buffalo (11-5) dropped to the AFC’s No. 7 seed and handed the AFC East title to New England, ending the Bills' five-year run of winning the division.

What hurt Allen, who takes pride in carrying the franchise, was the feeling he let down his teammates, coaches and fans.

"We can learn a lot from this experience," Allen said. "I’d rather have won and learned from that too, but again, I got to make a play."

Allen made no excuses. Although he visited the X-ray room after the game, he dismissed questions about whether he was hurt. Coach Sean McDermott said those tests were negative.

"I’m good," Allen said.

He said the right foot he hurt a week earlier in a 23-20 win at Cleveland and limited him in practice was not an issue.

"Zero," he said after he finished 23 of 35 for 262 yards.

McDermott rallied to his quarterback’s defense.

"He’s the best quarterback in the league and I’d take him 1,000 out of 1,000 times to make that throw, and he’ll make it," he said of the reigning MVP, who on Sunday became the NFL’s first player with 300 total touchdowns before turning 30.

McDermott’s only concern was Allen getting hurt, especially with the playoffs looming.

While acknowledging he was ready to pull Allen at the first hint of an injury, McDermott also noted how difficult it would have been to do so.

"I’d be lying if I didn’t say I had my eyes on Josh. Just because of how important he is to us," he said.

"But I also know who he is. And he’s as competitive as there is, and as good as there is," McDermott added. "To get (number) 17 off the field, I’d have to wrestle him."

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NFL Playoff Picture, Bracket, Schedule: Full Update After 49ers Beat Bears

2025 NFL Playoff Picture, Bracket, Schedule: Full Update After 49ers Beat Bears

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes