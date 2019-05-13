Bears sign 3 of 5 draft picks, including 4th-rounder Ridley

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have signed three of their five draft picks, agreeing to four-year deals with fourth-rounder Riley Ridley and seventh-rounders Kerrith Whyte Jr. and Stephen Denmark.

Ridley, a receiver, caught 44 passes for 570 yards and nine touchdowns for Georgia last season. He had 70 receptions for 1,026 yards and 13 TDs in his career.

Whyte ran for 1,358 yards and 11 touchdowns over three seasons at Florida Atlantic. He returned 81 kickoffs for 2,115 yards. Denmark switched last season from receiver to cornerback for Valdosta State, helping the Blazers win the Division II championship with 55 tackles.

The moves announced Monday leave the Bears with two unsigned picks — running back David Montgomery (third round) and cornerback Duke Shelley (sixth round).