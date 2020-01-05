Bears hire Juan Castillo as offensive line coach

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears hired Juan Castillo as offensive line coach Sunday, reuniting the 24-year NFL assistant with head coach Matt Nagy.

Castillo last worked as Buffalo’s offensive line coach and run game coordinator from 2017-18. He replaces Harry Hiestand, who was let go last week along with offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich and two other assistants.

Castillo and Nagy were assistants together for five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.