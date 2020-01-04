Bears finalize $58.4 million extension with S Jackson

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears finalized a four-year contract extension with Eddie Jackson on Saturday, a day after his agency announced a $58.4 million deal that made him the NFL’s highest paid safety.

The deal guarantees $33 million and averages $14.6 million, SportsTrust Advisors tweeted.

A fourth-round draft pick in 2017, Jackson might be general manager Ryan Pace’s best selection. He was an All-Pro in 2018 and has 10 interceptions and three touchdowns in his career. Jackson has started each of his 46 games and is a key part of a defense that ranked among the top 10 each of the past three years.

“We’re very excited to get this deal done with Eddie to keep him in a Bears uniform long-term,” Pace said in a statement. “It’s rare to find a player in this league with talent like Eddie’s. He’s a rangy ball hawk with exceptional IQ, a great teammate and a natural leader. He is the anchor to the back end of our defense and we are fortunate to have him.”

The Bears missed the playoffs at 8-8 this season after winning the NFC North with a 12-4 record.