Bears CB Amukamara active for game against Chiefs

CHICAGO (AP) — Cornerback Prince Amukamara is active for the Chicago Bears‘ game against the AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

Amukamara played through a hamstring injury last week in a loss at Green Bay after missing a game. He practiced on a limited basis and was listed as questionable for this one.

Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy (ankle) was inactive.